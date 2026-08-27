Tenable will replace Leggett & Platt in theS&P SmallCap 600 index before the open on Monday, August 31, S&P said.

The change follows Somnigroup International’s purchase of Leggett.

For the period ended June 30, TENB’s revenue rose 8.6% to $268.5 million and beat estimates.

Earlier this month, Hunterbrook Capital said it was short TENB.

Shares of Tenable Holdings (TENB) climbed as much as 12% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the cybersecurity firm will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

The stock closed the regular session up 3% and was trading 8% higher after-hours at the time of writing.

Monday Swap Tied To Leggett Deal

Tenable will replace Leggett & Platt in the small-cap index before the open on Monday, August 31, S&P said. The change follows Somnigroup International’s purchase of Leggett. Somnigroup, which is already in the S&P MidCap 400, said on Wednesday that the all-stock combination had closed.

Index-tracking funds and ETFs typically buy newly added names around the effective date, creating a short-term rally.

TENB’s Strong Q2

The addition comes a month after Tenable’s second-quarter report. For the period ended June 30, revenue rose 8.6% to $268.5 million and beat estimates. The company also lifted its 2026 sales outlook to $1.075 billion to $1.081 billion. Tenable One, its exposure-management platform, accounted for half of new business.

However, earlier this month, a short report hit Tenable with little effect. On August 7, The Bear Cave, part of Hunterbrook Media and working with Citrini Research, published “Problems at Tenable.” The authors said standalone vulnerability tools are losing ground to platforms such as CrowdStrike, SentinelOne and Microsoft, as well as cheaper AI and open-source scanners. They also described a test tool, “Untenable,” that they said found gaps Tenable missed. Hunterbrook Capital said it was short TENB.

How Did TENB Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward TENB stock improved from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained ‘low.’

According to data from Koyfin, 9 of the 23 analysts covering TENB rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while 13 rate it ‘Hold’ and one rates it ‘Strong Sell.’ The stock has a 12-month average price target of $35.35, representing a potential upside of 5% from the last close.

TENB stock has gained 43% year-to-date.

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