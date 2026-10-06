Surf Air Mobility signed its fourth commercial OperatorOS agreement with Clipper Aviation, moving the company closer to its goal of having five operators live on the platform by the end of 2026.

Surf Air Mobility will earn a percentage of revenue from Clipper flights managed through OperatorOS.

OperatorOS, powered by Palantir Technologies, is designed to streamline aircraft and crew scheduling, flight management, reporting and distribution for Part 135 operators.

The Clipper agreement follows Surf Air Mobility's recent OperatorOS deals with Air Fuga, SkyDance Air and Sprintbach Aviation, with Air Fuga becoming the company's third customer on Sept. 30.

Shares of Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) were in focus on Tuesday as the company announced a definitive agreement with Clipper Aviation for OperatorOS, its SurfOS flight operations software for Part 135 operators, powered by Palantir Technologies (PLTR).

The agreement marks Surf Air Mobility's fourth commercial OperatorOS contract and contributes toward its goal of having five operators live on the platform by the end of 2026. Under the agreement, Surf Air Mobility will earn a percentage of revenue from all Clipper flights managed through the software.

SRFM shares traded more than 17% higher at the time of writing on Tuesday.

Clipper Aviation To Use OperatorOS

Clipper Aviation currently operates four aircraft and will use OperatorOS to support its flight operations.

Barrett Brown, President of SurfOS at Surf Air Mobility, said Clipper and other operators improve how the platform connects supply and demand, with each new aircraft adding more inventory to the broker network.

Charles Raffini, President of Clipper Aviation, said, “Operating a lean, focused organization makes it critical that systems empower the team and scale with our expansion. OperatorOS is a platform built for growth, and we're excited to further automate and streamline our day-to-day operations.”

The Clipper agreement follows recent OperatorOS deals with Air Fuga, SkyDance Air and Sprintbach Aviation, with Air Fuga announced as the company's third customer on Sept. 30.

OperatorOS Platform

OperatorOS is designed to manage aircraft and crew scheduling, flight management, reporting and distribution for Part 135 operators. The software is powered by Palantir Technologies.

Surf Air Mobility said OperatorOS has been used internally to run its own airline operations, including Southern Airways and Mokulele Airlines, since 2025. The company also said the software was recently approved by the Federal Aviation Administration as an authorized system of record for electronic signatures and recordkeeping.

It said each new operator adds supply and operational data to SurfOS, strengthening the connection between OperatorOS and BrokerOS and improving distribution through its broker network.

How Do Retail View SRFM

Retail sentiment surrounding SRFM on Stocktwits turned 'Bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'High' message volume.

The stock has been under selling pressure this year, declining more than 47%.

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