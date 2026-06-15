Intellia unveiled additional Phase 3 data for its CRISPR-based HAE treatment, Lonvo-z.

In the Haelo trial, Lonvo-z reduced attacks requiring rescue medication by 89%.

Patients also reported significant quality-of-life improvements, with scores improving by more than 17 points compared with placebo.

Intellia has already begun its FDA filing and is targeting a first-half 2027 launch.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) jumped about 5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company unveiled additional Phase 3 data showing that a single dose of its CRISPR-based therapy reduced hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, moving the treatment another step closer to potentially being the first approved in vivo gene-editing medicine.

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NTLA stock is coming off its worst week since November 2025, declining nearly 11% last week.

New NTLA Data Cut HAE Attacks

The latest results come from Intellia's Phase 3 Haelo trial evaluating Lonvo-z, formerly known as NTLA-2002, as a one-time treatment for HAE, a genetic disease that causes recurring swelling attacks. The company said that patients receiving Lonvo-z saw an 89% reduction in attacks requiring rescue medication and a 91% reduction in moderate-to-severe attacks compared with placebo.

Intellia also said that quality-of-life scores improved by more than 17 points versus placebo, nearly 3x the threshold generally considered clinically meaningful. The company added that every patient who received Lonvo-z saw a reduction in attack rates compared with baseline levels, with benefits observed across all patient groups studied.

Intellia also reported that levels of plasma kallikrein, the protein targeted by the treatment and a key driver of HAE attacks, fell sharply within 15 days, stabilized by week five and remained suppressed through the latest data cutoff in February 2026.

"These are the first Phase 3 results to deliver on the much-heralded promise of in vivo CRISPR gene editing," CEO John Leonard said in a statement.

NTLA’s Road To 2027 Launch

The new data comes after positive topline Phase 3 results announced in April. At that time, Intellia reported that the Haelo trial met its primary endpoint, with a single dose of Lonvo-z reducing monthly attack rates by 87% versus placebo during the six-month efficacy evaluation period. The company also reported that 62% of treated patients remained completely attack-free and therapy-free, compared with 11% of patients receiving a placebo.

After the April data release, Intellia initiated a rolling biologics license application (BLA) submission with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company continues to expect regulatory approval and a U.S. launch in the first half of 2027. If approved, Lonvo-z would become the world's first approved in vivo CRISPR gene-editing therapy and potentially the first one-time treatment for HAE.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About NTLA?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NTLA jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ levels a week ago amid a 950% surge in message volumes over the past week.

NTLA sentiment and message volume as of June 15 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “The hype of 2021 turns into reality... Invivo Gene editing... Theory in 2021 turned into reality 5 years later... While the price went from hype to pessimism... We are on our way from bottom back to real value... Better step in at the bottom before the crowd jumps into the bandwagon... Early bird get fattest worm.”

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Another user said, “$NTLA In 2027 we start commercialization and tap into a $15 billion market... Enough to build a new Generation behemoth Health company with a chronic disease cure pipeline with in vivo gene editing.”

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NTLA stock has surged 45% over the past year.

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