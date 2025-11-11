According to a Financial Times report, LeCun, who is Meta Platforms’ Chief AI Scientist, has informed colleagues of his plans to depart from Meta Platforms in the coming months.

Yann LeCun began early talks to raise funding for a new venture focused on next-generation AI models.

The report of his exit from Meta follows Zuckerberg’s sweeping overhaul of the company’s artificial intelligence division in July.

Yann LeCun, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (META) Chief AI Scientist, is reportedly preparing to leave the company to launch his own start-up.

According to a Financial Times report, LeCun, who won the Turing Award and is widely regarded as a pioneer of deep learning, has informed colleagues of his plans to depart in the coming months.

He has also begun early talks to raise funding for a new venture focused on next-generation AI models.

Meta’s Transformation Of AI Strategy

The move comes even as Mark Zuckerberg accelerates a sweeping transformation of the company’s AI strategy to compete with leaders such as OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

In October, Meta eliminated approximately 600 positions from its artificial intelligence unit as part of a broader effort to streamline its operations.

Meta Platforms' stock traded over 1% lower on Tuesday, after the morning bell.

