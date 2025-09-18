Several firms hiked their price target on the stock after announcements and demos at the company’s annual Fal.Con event that is currently underway, according to TheFly.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) shares surged more than 10% in Thursday’s opening trade, with the company’s market capitalization rising by over $11 billion at the time of writing.

Retail sentiment about the stock improved over the past 24 hours on Stocktwits, entering the ‘bullish’ territory after trending in the ‘bearish’ territory a day ago.

Several firms hiked their price target on the stock after announcements and demos at the company’s annual Fal.Con event that is currently underway, according to TheFly. While some analysts highlighted that, although new product announcements on Wednesday were limited, the agentic solution demos were compelling.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley hiked the price target on CRWD stock to $475 from $460 while maintaining an ‘Equal Weight’ rating. The firm noted that CrowdStrike’s guidance of more than 20% net new annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth in FY27, and $20 billion ARR target by FY36 were “most incrementally positive.”

KeyBanc analysts reiterated their view while hiking their price target to $510 from $495 and maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating on the stock. The firm noted that this guidance demonstrated the company’s ability to secure its position in the agentic AI segment.

Analysts at Needham hiked their price target on CrowdStrike stock to $535 from $475, while keeping a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm noted that this was the first time CrowdStrike’s management had issued an out-year net-new ARR forecast, indicating the company’s visibility and confidence in its business.

Truist raised its price target on the stock to $550 from $500 while maintaining its ‘Buy’ rating, noting that the company is well-positioned to benefit from continued tailwinds of vendor consolidation, AI, and a heightened threat environment.

CRWD stock is up 43% year-to-date and 83% in the past 12 months.

