Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) received a boost from Wall Street as Morgan Stanley analyst Eric Serotta upgraded the stock, citing signs of a strong growth rebound.

The analyst upgraded the shares to “Overweight” from “Equal Weight” and revised the price target upward to $70 from $61, according to TheFly.

Following the upgrade, Celsius Holdings stock traded over 3% higher in Tuesday’s premarket and was the second-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

