If the premarket losses are sustained in Monday’s regular session, the stock is on track to have its worst day ever, according to Koyfin.

Enterprise AI software maker C3.ai’s (AI) shares tumbled in Monday’s premarket session as investors reacted to the company’s preliminary results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026, reported after the market close on Friday.

C3.ai stock tanked nearly 29% at last check in premarket trading. If the premarket losses are sustained in Monday’s regular session, the stock is on track to have its worst day ever, according to Koyfin.

The stock was the top trending ticker on Stocktwits early Monday.

The Redwood City, California-based company announced preliminary first-quarter revenue of $70.2 million to $70.4 million and adjusted loss from operations of $57.7 million to $57.9 million.

The Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus estimates call for revenue of $104.8 million for the quarter. The guidance issued in late May calls for revenue of $100 million to $109 million and adjusted loss from operations of $23.5 million to $33.5 million.

The company stated that it would release the completed results and an updated fiscal year 2026 guidance on Sept. 3. In a separate release, the company announced that it has restructured its global sales and services organization, including the appointment of new leadership.

Thomas Siebel, Chairman and CEO, said, “The good news is we have completely restructured the sales and services organization, including new and highly experienced leadership across the board to ensure a return to accelerating growth and increased customer success at C3 AI.”

“The bad news is that sales results in Q1 were completely unacceptable.”

The executive attributed the predicted shortfall to the reorganization with new leadership that had a disruptive effect, as well as his inability to participate actively in the sales process due to a previously disclosed health issue.

“That being said, as we enter Q2, we have new leadership in place, a restructuring completed, an extraordinarily large market opportunity, a superlative product offering, and exceptional levels of customer satisfaction, and I am confident the company is positioned to accelerate going forward,” he added.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' (85/100) by early Monday, and the message volume perked up to 'extremely high' levels.

AI sentiment and message volume as of 5:50 a.m. ET, Aug. 11 | source: Stocktwits

C3.ai stock has fallen over 35% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<