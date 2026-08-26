Google launched Gemini Enterprise for Legal, targeting research, document analysis, and contract work.

Thomson Reuters and DocuSign shares fell 4% and 3.2%, respectively, amid fears of AI disruption.

Anthropic’s legal AI launch in February triggered an 18% plunge in Thomson Reuters shares.

Google’s latest move is another test for the SaaS sector, even as software stocks have staged periods of recovery this month.

Alphabet, Inc.-owned Google’s latest artificial-intelligence unveiling is giving investors another reason to worry about the threat AI poses to traditional software, with shares of Thomson Reuters and DocuSign falling Tuesday.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian announced Gemini Enterprise for Legal, a version of Google’s enterprise AI platform designed for law firms and corporate legal teams.

The offering can connect with legal data and workflow systems and use AI agents for tasks including research, document analysis and contract-related work. Google also launched a parallel Gemini Enterprise offering for financial services.

Thomson Reuters, DocuSign Hit

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp., which has a sizable legal services business through its properties Westlaw, Practical Law, and CoCounsel, fell 4% on Tuesday. Shares of DocuSign, which provides software for electronic signatures and managing digital agreements and contracts, dropped 3.2%.

The moves underscore a broader concern that has repeatedly hit software stocks this year: AI companies are moving from offering general-purpose chatbots to taking on specific, high-value software workflows.

Thomson Reuters launched Thomson 1.0, its own open-weight legal-focused large language model, just a day earlier. Google lists DocuSign among the connectors that can be integrated into Gemini Enterprise for Legal, highlighting how AI platforms could increasingly sit on top of — rather than simply replace — existing software workflows.

Anthropic’s launch of legal-focused AI tools in February triggered a much sharper selloff across legal and information-services stocks. Thomson Reuters plunged as much as 18% at the time.

Saas Stocks Rebound, But AI Fears Remain

That makes Google’s latest move another test for the SaaS sector, even as software stocks have staged a recovery this month. Investors are increasingly separating AI beneficiaries from companies whose core products could be automated or bundled into AI platforms.

The result is a widening gap between SaaS winners and losers as Wall Street reassesses which software businesses have durable competitive moats.

In August, Paycom Software and Palantir Technologies returned over 40%, emerging as top software gainers in the S&P 500. Trade Desk and AppLovin Corp are the biggest losers, with 27% and 22% drops respectively.

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV), seen as a benchmark for the software sector, rose 7.7% so far in August but remains 3.6% lower for the year.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ for TRI and DOCU and ‘extremely bearish’ for GOOGL and IGV on Tuesday.

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