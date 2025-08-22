The company’s Q2 revenue of $1.217 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.53 beat the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion and $1.37, respectively, as per Fiscal AI data.

Zoom Communications Inc. (ZM) received mixed reactions from Wall Street analysts following its second-quarter (Q2) earnings report, though the broader sentiment indicated positive signs amid revenue momentum and promising AI-related developments.

RBC Capital lifted its price target on Zoom shares to $100 from $95, reaffirming its ‘Outperform’ rating, as per TheFly. The firm credited the video conferencing company with surpassing expectations across key financial metrics and delivering 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth.

The company’s Q2 revenue of $1.217 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 beat the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion and $1.37, respectively, as per Fiscal AI data. For 2026, Zoom sees revenue between $4.825 billion and $4.835 billion, versus a Street estimate of $4.83 billion. It anticipates adjusted EPS between $5.81 and $5.84, against an estimate of $5.56.

Zoom Communications' stock traded over 9% higher on Friday morning. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory. Message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

ZM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:50 a.m. ET on Aug.21, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user lauded the company’s earnings and business fundamentals.

Another user called the company a legit enterprise SaaS player with sticky revenue.

RBC noted that Zoom raised its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance above consensus projections across all key performance indicators. The analysts also highlighted the company’s progress with AI offerings, an improving net retention rate, and increasing growth among large customers, specifically those spending over $100,000 annually.

Rosenblatt boosted its target to $110 from $100 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm emphasized Zoom’s improved revenue trajectory and upgraded outlook, pointing to heightened visibility into future growth, consistent share buybacks, and new opportunities in AI monetization.

Meanwhile, KeyBanc lowered its price target to $69 from $73 and reiterated an ‘Underweight’ rating. Zoom stock has lost over 1% in 2025 and has gained over 17% in the last 12 months.

