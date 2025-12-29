The company’s unit secured Chinese approval for an AI-powered blood analysis device, and the stock also began trading on a reverse-split basis from Monday.

The system combines advanced imaging with AI software to analyze blood smears, conduct white blood cell counts, and assess red blood cells and platelets.

The company expects to begin manufacturing the analyzer in the first half of 2026.

Work Medical Technology had announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split last week to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum price rule.

Work’s China-based subsidiary has secured regulatory approval from the Hunan Provincial Medical Products Administration to manufacture a Class II AI-powered medical device, called the AI-Automated Human Blood Cell Morphology Analyzer.

Work’s CEO and chairman, Shuang Wu, expects that, with ongoing AI upgrades and deeper workflow integration, the device will become standard equipment across hospital hematology and oncology departments as well as primary-care labs.

“We are optimistic about this product line’s growth and its revenue potential for the company,” Shuang Wu said.

1-For-100 Reverse Split

Last week, Work Medical said it would implement a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares, effective on December 29. This resulted in every 100 shares of the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B ordinary shares being combined into one ordinary share. The move is aimed at maintaining compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement of $1.00.

