Super Micro unveiled new servers and showcased its latest developments in AI-optimized technologies, which were developed in collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Intel Corp. (INTC), and NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA).

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) was among the top five trending equity tickers on the Stocktwits platform on Monday afternoon after the company introduced a broad lineup of AI-driven computing systems at its Supermicro INNOVATE! event in Madrid, Spain.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company unveiled new servers and showcased its latest advancements in AI-optimized technologies, developed in collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), Intel Corp. (INTC), and NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA).

Super Micro Computer stock traded over 5% higher on Monday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

SMCI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:15 p.m. ET on Sep. 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 107% increase in user message count in 24 hours. A bullish Stocktwits user expressed optimism about the news.

Another user said they are going long on the stock.

Super Micro’s new platforms now include support for Nvidia’s HGX B300 and GB300 NVL72 rack-scale GPUs, with many of them featuring liquid cooling solutions. The company says this can reduce data center power consumption by up to 40%.

Based in San Jose, California, Super Micro offers products and services, including servers, AI systems, storage, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, networking switches, software, and technical support.

The AI server maker guided first-quarter (Q1) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $0.40 to $0.52 and net sales of $6 billion to $7 billion, versus the consensus estimates of $0.46 and $6.48 billion, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

Super Micro Computer stock has gained over 56% year-to-date and over 2% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<