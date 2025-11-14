CEO Eric Baker stated that the company plans to provide updated 2026 guidance during its next earnings call.

StubHub declined to provide a fourth-quarter outlook.

The company cited shifts in the timing of ticket sales.

StubHub shares tumbled over 26% on Friday after the ticket reseller declined to provide guidance for the fourth quarter, due to shifts in the timing of ticket sales.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In its third-quarter earnings call, Eric Baker, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of StubHub, said the company is observing a shift in the timing of concert onsales.

Long Term View

Baker said that the company intends to share updated 2026 guidance during its next earnings call and aims to navigate current pricing challenges by May 2026.

“Several large tours that would typically go on sale in the fourth quarter occurred earlier in late September.”

-Eric Baker, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, StubHub.

“It remains to be seen how this concert on-sale timing dynamic plays out in November and December,” Baker added.

However, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment around StubHub’s stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<