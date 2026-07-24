SpaceX, Oracle, and QuantumScape stocks fell to 52-week lows amid a broader market selloff in tech names, compounded by company-specific concerns.

SPCX stock fell to an all-time low of $110.85, dipping significantly below its IPO price of $135 as market enthusiasm following its historic debut faded.

ORCL stock fell to a 52-week low of $119.44 on Thursday, the lowest level in more than two years amid broader AI capex concerns.

QS shares fell to a 52-week low of $4.97 following its Q2 results as investors focused on longer-term challenges.

Shares of SpaceX (SPCX), Oracle Corp. (ORCL) and QuantumScape Corp. (QS) fell to annual lows as broader market selloffs in tech companies added pressure to company-specific triggers.

SPCX stock recovered to close up about 2.6%, while ORCL declined 4.61% and QS slumped nearly 13% lower at the close.

SpaceX Loses Steam Amid Broader Market Selloff

SPCX stock fell to an all-time low of $110.85, dipping significantly below its IPO price of $135, amid a broader market selloff combined with fading market enthusiasm around its shares.

Elon Musk’s aerospace company is on track for a third consecutive week of declines amid heavy selling pressure following its historic debut.

Meanwhile, SpaceX has reportedly stopped accepting new commercial Falcon 9 launches and rideshare missions beyond 2028, signaling growing confidence in its next-generation Starship rocket, according to Bloomberg. The company is also winding down production of some Falcon 9 expendable components while continuing missions for NASA and the Pentagon.

Earlier, the company scrubbed the latest launch of its Starship mega rocket due to technical glitches and is now planning a relaunch on July 24 from Starbase, Texas. “A key objective for the flight test is to get clear imagery from the ground of Starship’s heatshield as it flies at a higher dynamic pressure during ascent, which won't be possible with today's weather conditions. Visibility is forecast to be ideal for a Friday attempt,” the company said in a post on X.

SPCX stock is down more than 26% since its debut, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits ‘bearish’ at the time of writing.

Oracle Falls Amid Growing AI Capex Concerns

ORCL stock fell to a 52-week low of $119.44 on Thursday, the lowest level in more than two years.

The hyperscaler has been declining amid growing criticism for its aggressive spending on cloud infrastructure and rapidly ballooning debt. The company has most recently said that it plans to spend up to $95 billion in capital expenditures in fiscal 2027 and raise $40 billion through debt and equity. This has fueled worries about rising leverage and negative free cash flow.

Meanwhile, higher capex announcements from Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) have further deepened concerns for the sector as investors weigh whether the growing spending will translate into growth.

ORCL stock is down more than 38% this year. Despite the worries, retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing amid optimism over a recent contract win under the Department of War Enterprise Software Initiative worth nearly $7 billion over 10 years.

QuantumScape Dips Following Q2 Results

QS shares fell to a 52-week low of $4.97 despite reporting a narrower-than-expected loss in Q2 as investors focused on longer-term challenges.

The company reaffirmed its full-year adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of $250 million to $275 million, underscoring profitability issues. Meanwhile, the company also announced an ambitious expansion beyond electric vehicles into AI data centers, aerospace and defense, and plans to scale manufacturing efforts to boost customer sample shipments.

Sentiment also weakened after Volkswagen's PowerCo reduced potential milestone payments under their collaboration agreement to $75 million from $131 million. At the same time, broader weakness in technology stocks also weighed on the shares.

QS stock is down more than 53% this year. Despite the worries, retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing.

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