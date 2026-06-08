Solidion Technology, Eli Lilly, and Citigroup clocked fresh yearly highs amid breakthrough technology announcements, clinical data expectations, and broader market optimism.

STI jumped to $46 on Friday after it announced a patented breakthrough aimed at overcoming key barriers to commercializing next-generation lithium metal batteries.

LLY reached a new annual high of $1,166.29 ahead of Phase 3 results for its obesity drugs.

C also hit a 52-week high of $135.82 on Friday amid strong earnings momentum.

Shares of Solidion Technology (STI), Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY), and Citigroup Inc. (C) surged to fresh yearly highs on Friday amid breakthrough technology announcements, clinical data expectations, and broader market optimism.

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STI shares closed a whopping 57% higher on Friday after announcing a patented breakthrough in lithium metal battery technology. LLY shares closed up 0.5% on optimism for the Phase 3 results of its obesity drug, while Citi stock closed nearly 2% lower after clocking a 52-week high.

Solidion Technology Surges On Tech Breakthrough

Solidion Technology (STI) jumped to a 52-week high of $46 on Friday after the company announced a patented breakthrough to overcome key barriers to commercializing next-generation lithium metal batteries.

The Dallas, Texas-based company said its platform would address challenges including lithium dendrite formation, electrolyte degradation, and performance losses caused by gaps between lithium metal and solid-state electrolyte layers.

Management said the technology could accelerate the adoption of lithium-sulfur, lithium-air, and anodeless lithium metal batteries for applications ranging from satellites and spacecraft to future lunar infrastructure and AI-focused data centers in low Earth orbit.

The announcement comes ahead of the much-anticipated SpaceX IPO, which has fueled further optimism about the company amid product patents related to space technology.

STI stock was among the top trending tickers in the overnight session headed into Monday, with retail sentiment around the stock in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory. Shares of the company have gained 346.5% so far in 2026.

Lilly Reports Positive Results For Obesity Drugs

Eli Lilly (LLY) reached a new annual high of $1,166.29 on Friday, ahead of Phase 3 results for its obesity drugs.

Shares of the company surged nearly 6% in the overnight session after it reported positive data on the obesity drugs retatrutide and Foundayo at the American Diabetes Association's annual meeting on Sunday.

Lilly said that its additional Phase 3 results for the experimental drug retatrutide for obesity treatment showed an average weight loss of up to 28.3% and meaningful improvements in obesity-related conditions, including knee osteoarthritis pain, obstructive sleep apnea, and Type 2 diabetes.

Meanwhile, the company also announced new data for its obesity drug candidate Foundayo (orforglipron), the only oral GLP-1 therapy currently being developed without food or water restrictions. Lilly said findings, based on post-hoc analyses of more than 1,500 female participants in the ATTAIN-1 and ATTAIN-2 clinical trials, revealed that women with obesity or overweight who received the highest dose of Foundayo experienced significant weight loss across all stages of menopause.

The data further strengthened investor confidence in Lilly's growing obesity franchise, which includes blockbuster therapies Zepbound and Mounjaro, while highlighting the company's efforts to expand treatment options across a broader range of patient populations.

LLY stock was among the top trending tickers in the overnight session headed into Monday, with retail sentiment around the stock in the ‘bullish’ territory. Shares of the company have gained nearly 5% so far this year.

Citi Gains On Strong Financials

Citigroup (C) also hit a 52-week high of $135.82 on Friday amid strong earnings momentum even as the broader banking sector continued to notch gains.

On Thursday, the stock closed at its highest level since November 2008 amid improving investor sentiment. The bank’s stronger-than-expected first-quarter results have also helped its shares higher in the recent past.

Citi reported an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 on revenue of $24.63 billion, significantly outperforming analysts' forecasts. For the quarter, the bank posted a 42% increase in net income, its best in a decade.

Citigroup further boosted confidence by reaffirming its 2026 outlook and repurchasing $6.3 billion of stock during the quarter, signaling management's confidence in the company's capital position and future earnings power.

C stock is among the top-performing banking stocks for the year, having gained more than 14% in 2026.

Citi is among the best-performing banking stocks this year.

Retail sentiment around the stock was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

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