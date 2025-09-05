Craig-Hallum noted that earlier concerns surrounding tariffs are now largely behind, and the company’s global operations are outpacing domestic growth.

Samsara Inc. (IOT) is attracting attention from Wall Street analysts following strong second-quarter (Q2) earnings and outlook. Several firms adjusted their price targets, highlighting confidence in the company’s expansion.

The company’s Q2 revenue of $391.5 million and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 both surpassed the analysts’ consensus estimates of $372.22 million and $0.07, respectively, as per Fiscal AI data. Samsara expects Q3 revenue of $398 million to $400 million, compared to an estimated $397.30 million.

Craig-Hallum upgraded its rating on Samsara from ‘Hold’ to ‘Buy’, increasing its price target to $48 from $42, as per TheFly. The firm noted that earlier concerns surrounding tariffs are now largely behind, and its global operations are outpacing domestic growth.

Samsara stock traded over 14% higher on Friday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory while message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

The stock saw a 770% increase in user message count in 24 hours. A Stocktwits user called the stock a ‘slow and steady winner’.

Another user commended the earnings.

Truist analyst Junaid Siddiqui raised the firm's price target to $39 from $35, maintaining a ‘Hold’ rating. Siddiqui highlighted the company’s strong financials, including revenue and operating margin figures that exceeded expectations. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) climbed 29.8% year-over-year to $1.64 billion, beating the $1.62 billion consensus.

RBC Capital’s Matthew Hedberg increased the price target to $46 from $44 and reaffirmed an ‘Outperform’ rating. Hedberg noted that broader macroeconomic conditions have improved since the tariff-related challenges seen in the first quarter. He also highlighted Samsara’s momentum in large contracts.

Samsara stock has shed 6% in 2025 and has gained over 5% in the last 12 months.

