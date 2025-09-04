Quarterly revenue climbed 10% year-over-year to $10.24 billion, with the revenue growth accelerating from the 8% pace in the first quarter.

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) stock fell 5.58% in Wednesday’s extended trading after the customer relationship software company’s revenue outlook was softer than market estimates. The quarterly results, however, exceeded expectations on strong deal momentum.

Salesforce’s stock was the top trending equity ticker on Stocktwits late Wednesday and also featured among the top 10 most active tickers. Retail sentiment toward the stock among users of the platform turned ‘extremely bullish’ (95/100) late Wednesday, up from the ‘bullish’ mood seen a day ago. The message volume on the stream picked up pace to ‘extremely high’ levels.

CRM sentiment and message volume as of 9:20 p.m. ET, Sept.3 | source: Stocktwits

San Francisco, California-based Salesforce reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026, up from $2.56 in the year-ago period and exceeding the Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus estimate of $2.78.

Quarterly revenue climbed 10% year-over-year to $10.24 billion, with the revenue growth accelerating from the 8% pace in the first quarter. The topline also beat the analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.14 billion and the guided range of $10.11 billion to $10.16 billion.

Subscription revenue climbed 11% to $9.7 billion.

Co-founder, Chairman and CEO, Marc Benioff said, “We delivered an outstanding quarter to close out the first half of the year, with strong performance across revenue, margin, cash flow, and cRPO—and we remain on track for fiscal 2026 to be a record year with nearly $15 billion in operating cash flow.”

The company said it achieved its tenth consecutive quarter of operating margin expansion.

Data Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) revenue jumped 120% YoY to $1.2 billion. The company noted that it had closed over 12,500 deals since launching its agentic AI platform Agentforce, of which 6,000 are paid.

Salesforce initiated third-quarter revenue guidance of $10.24 billion to $10.29 billion, marking 8%-9% YoY growth and adjusted EPS guidance of $2.84-$2.86. This compares to the average analysts’ estimates of $10.29 billion and $2.85, respectively.

It raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $41 billion to $41.3 billion, while maintaining its operating margin and operating cash flow growth guidance. Wall Street’s consensus revenue estimate for the year is $41.24 billion.

Salesforce stock has lost 23% year-to-date (YTD). The Koyfin-compiled consensus price target for the stock is $344.64, implying nearly 35% upside from Wednesday’s close.

