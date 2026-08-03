Investors became less willing to wait for companies’ long-term plans when those businesses continued to face problems delivering results in the short term.

Roblox shares fell to a two-year low of $33.88 with Macquarie downgrading the stock, citing uncertainty around near-term growth.

Hertz shares dropped to a more than five-year low of around $1.55 as the company faced pressure from falling rental prices and weak demand.

Myriad Genetics shares plunged to a 26-year low of $2.81 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.

Roblox Corp. (RBLX), Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) and Myriad Genetics (MYGN) each tumbled to 52-week lows on Friday as investors focused on weaker outlooks, operational challenges and pressure on future profit.

Roblox and Myriad Genetics stocks plunged over 26% and 46%, respectively, while Hertz Global dropped 4%.

Roblox Faces Engagement And Monetization Concerns

Roblox stock touched a two-year low of $33.88 after its second-quarter revenue of $1.47 billion missed analyst expectations of roughly $1.59 billion. Although the company reduced its earnings loss, key user metrics, including daily active users, engagement levels and bookings, failed to meet expectations. The gaming platform also withdrew its full-year 2026 outlook after providing a weaker bookings forecast for the third quarter.

On Friday, Macquarie downgraded Roblox to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Outperform’ and cut its price target to $37 from $80. The firm believes Roblox still has strong long-term potential, but expects near-term growth to be harder to predict.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

Hertz Struggles With Vehicle Costs And Debt

Hertz Global stock fell to over a five-year low of about $1.55 as the rental car company continued dealing with industry-wide margin challenges. The stock has declined more than 80% from its yearly peak in April.

The company remains under pressure from vehicle depreciation expenses, weaker rental pricing, and uneven demand. Hertz has attempted to reduce costs, but its debt burden of approximately $11.6 billion and continued pricing competition have dented investor confidence. The company will report its Q2 earnings on Thursday. Analysts see $2.2 billion in revenue with a loss of $0.24 per share. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

Myriad Genetics Takes Major Guidance Hit

Myriad Genetics stock suffered the steepest decline, plunging to a 26-year low of $2.81 after reporting quarterly revenue of $190.7 million, down 11% year-on-year and below the Street’s view of $206.03 million. The company recorded a larger-than-anticipated loss per share of $0.25.

It also lowered its full-year revenue forecast to between $770 million and $790 million while suspending adjusted EBITDA goals. TD Cowen analyst Dan Brennan lowered MYGN price target to $4 from $6 while keeping a ‘Hold’ rating on the stock. The firm said the company’s Q2 results were affected by several issues, including accounting adjustments, more challenges getting payments from insurers, and weaker prenatal testing trends.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

So far this year, MYGN, RBLX and HTZ stocks have crashed between 53% and 69%.

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