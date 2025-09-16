The stock had gained over 13% on Monday after it officially requested the withdrawal of its Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nukkleus Inc. (NUKK) stock gained over 15% in premarket trading on Tuesday as investor optimism continued following the company opting to pull back from a previously planned 4.4 million share offering.

The stock was the second most trending ticker on the Stocktwits platform. Users expressed optimism about the company’s move.

