Nauticus Robotics secured a $250 million credit line for growth initiatives.

Funding targets deep-sea rare-earth and mineral exploration and expansion.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) on Monday announced a $250 million equity line of credit (ELOC) to support its expansion and next-generation innovation.

The funding will provide the company with the financial flexibility to expand its technological portfolio and enter the emerging deep-sea rare-earth and mineral exploration market.

Expansion Through Strategic Acquisitions

The newly secured $250 million ELOC is designed to fund acquisitions that complement Nauticus’ autonomous systems portfolio. The company plans to use this capital to enhance its deep-sea exploration capacity, particularly for rare earth elements and other essential minerals.

Recent acquisitions, including SeaTrepid International, have already strengthened Nauticus’ subsea service and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) capabilities.

Following the announcement, Nauticus Robotics’ stock rose by more than 76% on Friday morning.

