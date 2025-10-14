The new contract adds to Momentus' backlog, days after it revealed multiple deals with NASA.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) stock surged over 16% in extended trading on Monday after the company revealed a multi-year reciprocal services agreement with Solstar Space.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

San Jose, California-based Momentus said the three-year deal provides a service value of up to $15 million for Momentus logistics, launch, payload deployment, and on-orbit services, and Solstar advanced space-based communications products and services.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Momentus was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

MNTS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:43 p.m. ET on Oct. 13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Solstar provides space-based inter-satellite data relay communications, space-to-ground and local area Wi-Fi systems and services to enhance on-orbit operations. “Outdated space comms approaches originating in the 1960s oftentimes leave space assets disconnected. Solstar is filling those space communications gaps just as Momentus is filling gaps for spacecraft and payload deployment and in-space servicing,” said Solstar Space CEO Brian Barnett.

The company’s first launch with Momentus is scheduled for February 2026, where the companies will test in-space assembly and manufacturing (ISAM) for space object inspection and relocation, resupply, connecting pre-manufactured components and raw materials, and rendezvous, proximity operations, and docking (RPOD) for spacecraft interaction, refueling, supply, and astronaut transfers.

“In on the bottom floor. Upward movement is likely. Of course, [the] shorts will play their games,” one user said.

The contract follows a $5.1 million award from NASA’s Flight Opportunities program to support the commercial orbital system for microgravity in-space crystallization (COSMIC) demonstration. This technology is designed to utilize the microgravity environment of space to advance crystal growth for pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and advanced materials. It also earned a contract worth $2.5 million for the demonstration of a new thruster named the rotating detonation rocket engine (RDRE).

Momentous stock has slumped 82.2% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<