IonQ Inc. (IONQ) stock was in the spotlight on Friday after the company announced it secured regulatory clearance from the U.K.’s Investment Security Unit for its planned acquisition of Oxford Ionics.

The agreement, first announced in June, outlines a $1.075 billion acquisition package comprising approximately $1.065 billion in IonQ stock and an additional $10 million in cash.

IonQ stock traded 16% higher by mid-morning on Friday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

