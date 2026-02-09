The company won approval from Clalit Health Services to deploy its INSPIRA ART100 system across a network of around 4.9 million members.

Shares of Inspira Technologies OXY (IINN) popped over 28% in pre-market trading on Monday after Israel’s largest health services provider approved the procurement of its FDA-cleared ART100 platform.

The company secured approval from Clalit Health Services’ Medical Equipment Committee, allowing its INSPIRA ART100 system to be immediately procured and deployed across a healthcare network serving roughly 4.9 million members.

With this step, ART100 moves from regulatory clearance to active commercial availability, marking a significant growth opportunity for Inspira and strong clinical validation.

The company’s FDA-cleared INSPIRA ART100 system is approved for cardiopulmonary bypass in the U.S. and for (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) ECMO procedures outside the U.S.

