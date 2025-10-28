Hyperscale Data’s total Bitcoin treasury reached $68.8 million as of October 26.

The company aims to grow its Bitcoin holdings to match its full market capitalization under a $100 million digital asset plan.

Hyperscale Data Inc. (GPUS) stock surged 22% in Tuesday’s premarket after the company revealed that its total Bitcoin (BTC) treasury now stands at roughly $68.8 million as of October 26.

The figure includes both direct holdings and cash allocated for upcoming Bitcoin purchases, representing about half of the company’s total market value.

Long-Term Strategy

The company reaffirmed its long-term ambition to build a Bitcoin reserve equivalent to 100% of its market capitalization, part of a $100 million Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) initiative.

In September, the company announced a $100 million BTC treasury strategy, funded through the sale of its Montana data center assets and an at-the-market equity offering.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Hyperscale stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day, while message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s price inched 0.3% higher over the last 24 hours, trading at around $114,522 at the time of writing. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around BTC shifted to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ the previous day.

