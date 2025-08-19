The stock hit the upper circuit after announcing the acquisition of Omeras GmbH assets in a €2.75 million deal.

Shares of HLE Glascoat surged 20% to hit the upper band on Tuesday after its unit completed the acquisition of certain assets of Germany-based Omeras GmbH.

Why Has The Stock Surged?

HLE Glascoat, which operates in the filtration, drying, and other equipment, glass-lined equipment, and heat transfer equipment categories, acquired specific assets of Omeras, including the business of manufacturing and distributing glass-lined and enameled panels, tanks, and facade cladding made from various materials.

The acquisition was done via HLE Surface Technologies, its wholly owned step-down subsidiary. The unit will also provide services ranging from consulting and planning to manufacturing, installation, and turnkey delivery of Omeras.

HLE Glascoat will pay €2.75 million for the deal, in a bid to reinforce its presence in Germany, a key European market.

Retail Bullish

The stock is currently up 20% to ₹498.35, having seen strong buying interest throughout 2025. YTD gains stand at over 35%.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted to ‘bullish’ after remaining ‘neutral’ for three months.

HLE Glascoat's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 01:45 p.m. IST on August 19 | Source: Stocktwits

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<