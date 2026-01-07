Monte Rosa Therapeutics reported positive interim Phase 1 data for MRT-8102, showing significant anti-inflammatory effects in patients with elevated cardiovascular risk.

94% of participants achieved CRP levels below 2 mg/L, a threshold associated with lower cardiovascular risk.

Safety data were favorable, with adverse events that were mild to moderate, self-resolving, and not dose-dependent.

The company expects partner Novartis to begin multiple Phase 2 studies of MRT-6160 in immune-mediated diseases.

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) surged more than 50% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company reported positive interim Phase 1 data for MRT-8102, highlighting strong anti-inflammatory effects in subjects with elevated cardiovascular disease risk.

GLUE stock is on track to open at its highest level in more than four years.

Phase – 1 Highlights

The NEK7-directed molecular glue degrader produced rapid and durable reductions in systemic inflammation, with C-reactive protein (CRP) levels falling by 85% after four weeks of treatment. Notably, 94% of participants achieved CRP levels below 2 mg/L, a threshold associated with lower cardiovascular risk.

The randomized, placebo-controlled study included single and multiple ascending doses, as well as a Part 3 cohort enrolling subjects with obesity and elevated CRP. Across doses ranging from 5 mg to 400 mg, MRT-8102 demonstrated deep and sustained NEK7 degradation of roughly 80% to 90%.

The treatment also led to significant reductions in inflammatory markers. Safety data were favorable, with adverse events that were mild to moderate, self-resolving, and not dose-dependent, and no increased risk of infection was observed.

Based on these results, Monte Rosa has expanded the ongoing GFORCE-1 study to multiple dose levels, with additional data expected in the second half of 2026. The company plans to initiate a Phase 2 study in atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease later this year, while continuing to explore additional inflammatory and oncology indications.

Monte Rosa also outlined several upcoming milestones across its immunology, inflammation, and oncology programs. It expects partner Novartis to begin multiple Phase 2 studies of MRT-6160 in immune-mediated diseases and plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application for a next-generation NEK7 program in 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a day earlier, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. GLUE was among the top trending tickers on the platform.

GLUE's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at Premarket on Jan. 7, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

One user sees a strong rally if the stock can overcome resistance at $28.

Over the past year, the stock has gained more than 120%.

