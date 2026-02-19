The firm’s revenue for the fourth quarter increased 6.6% YoY to $881.6 million, helped by stronger advertising activity on Etsy’s platform.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) closed out 2025 with modest revenue gains, even as the company reshaped its portfolio with the sale of Reverb and ramped up investments in advertising and AI-driven shopping tools.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Brooklyn-based e-commerce platform, which connects millions of buyers and independent sellers worldwide, reported that fourth-quarter (Q4) gross merchandise sales (GMS) reached about $3.59 billion, rising 2.4% year-on-year (YoY)

Quarterly Financial Performance

Revenue for the quarter increased 6.6% YoY to $881.6 million, helped by stronger advertising activity on Etsy’s platform. The company posted an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92. Depop, Etsy’s resale marketplace, delivered currency-neutral GMS growth exceeding 37%, driven by strong demand in the U.S.

Both revenue and EPS came in below the analysts’ consensus estimates of $884 million and $1.36, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

Etsy stock traded over 20% higher in Thursday’s premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<