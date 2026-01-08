After a not-so-great 2025, a push to buy a nuclear company has put PMGC Holdings back on investors’ radar.

Shares of the company closed 3.4% higher at $6.25 on Wednesday, and added 8% after the closing bell.

PMGC Holdings announced an investment in Nuclea Energy Inc., which focuses on the development and advancement of micro modular reactors and advanced nuclear energy solutions.

The Trump administration has been pushing for more nuclear-friendly regulations in the U.S.

A company that was known for skincare, biosciences and research decided to spur investor optimism by becoming a holding company that intends to manage and grow its portfolio through acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries.

A Build On America’s Nuclear Push?

The deal is part of its investment arm, PMGC Capital, which focuses on identifying companies positioned within current growth trends, including next-generation energy infrastructure, energy security, and decarbonization. This comes on the heels of a U.S. House Energy Subcommittee meeting scheduled for Wednesday to discuss nuclear power licensing and deployment in the country.

The Trump administration has been pushing for more nuclear-friendly regulations in the U.S. and on Monday, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a $2.7 billion investment to strengthen domestic uranium supply over the next decade

The Nuclear Market

In what might be a move to boost its portfolio, PMGC Holdings, earlier known as Elevai Labs, has now shifted focus from more engineered probiotics that help prevent muscle loss during weight-loss treatments, such as those using GLP-1 drugs.

PMGC Holdings said that micro modular reactors are increasingly recognized as a scalable, reliable, and low-carbon power solution capable of supporting grid stability, industrial demand, data centers, and future energy needs.

The company, citing Precedence Research, said that the global small modular reactor market, which includes micro modular reactors, is projected to grow from nearly $7.5 billion in 2025 to more than $16 billion by 2034.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on PMGC Holdings improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory a week ago, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

In the last seven days, retail message volumes have increased 262% on Stocktwits with followers of the stock on the platform seeing a 23% spike over the last year.

Shares of PMGC Holdings have lost more than 97% of their value.

