The digital asset treasury management company said that it received a written notice from Nasdaq that it is not in compliance with rules for sustained trading on the bourse.

The notice, dated Jan. 20, states that the company is not in compliance with rules that require a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share, the company said.

The company now intends to request an appeal of Nasdaq's decision by Jan. 27, failing which its securities are scheduled for delisting.

There is no assurance that the planned appeal will be successful, the company added.



Shares of Digital Currency X Technology Inc. (DCX) slumped 32% after-hours on Friday after the digital asset treasury management company said that it received a written notice from Nasdaq that it is not in compliance with rules for sustained trading on the bourse.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The notice, dated Jan. 20, states that the company is not in compliance with rules that require a minimum closing bid price of $1 per share, the company said.

Plans Ahead

The closing bid price for the company’s Class A ordinary shares has been below $1 per share over the past 30 consecutive days, the company noted.

The company also noted that it is not eligible for time to demonstrate compliance as it effected a reverse stock split over the prior one-year period.

The company now intends to request an appeal of Nasdaq's decision by Jan. 27, failing which its securities are scheduled for delisting and will be suspended at the opening of business on Jan. 29.

Digital Currency X effected a 12-for-1 share consolidation with a market effective date of Jan. 22, 2026, in an effort to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. However, it noted that it might not regain compliance with Nasdaq requirements. Further, there is no assurance that the planned appeal will be successful, it added.

Chijet To Digital Currency X

Digital Currency was previously called Chijet Motor when it was still an automaker.

However, in December, it announced a name change following an agreement with EdgeAI Frontier Technology Ltd. to acquire up to $1 billion in EdgeAI tokens at a 20% discount to prevailing market prices. The deal marked a pivot into decentralized intelligence and blockchain-enabled technologies.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around DCX stock rose from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘extremely high’ levels

A Stocktwits user noted that while an appeal is planned, “as of now the ship is going down.”

Another opined that the stock will indeed be delisted.

DCX stock has lost nearly all its value over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<