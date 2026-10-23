CoreWeave, NuScale Power, and Chipotle Mexican Grill shares tumbled to annual lows amid macroeconomic headwinds and Wall Street concerns.

CRWV stock plunged 10% at close amid growing concerns over its indebtedness and a broader selloff in AI names.

SMR stock was down 2% after Truist lowered its price target, citing weaker sentiment toward long-duration growth assets.

CMG stock fell during regular trading hours but recovered to close 0.07% higher.

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV), Nuscale Power Corp. (SMR) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) plunged to annual lows on Thursday amid sustained macroeconomic weakness and Wall Street pessimism around the companies.

CRWV stock plunged 10% at close amid growing concerns over its indebtedness and a broader selloff in AI names.

SMR stock was down 2% after Truist lowered its price target, citing weaker sentiment toward long-duration growth assets.

CMG stock fell during regular trading hours but recovered to close 0.07% higher.

CoreWeave Slumps On Debt Concerns, AI Weakness

CRWV stock fell to a 52-week low of $53.50 during regular trading hours on Thursday as concerns over its ballooning debt and broader AI-sector weakness weighed on the company.

The stock is on track for a third week of declines as rising debt costs and slowing AI demand have challenged the company’s performance recently.

CoreWeave has about $50 billion in debt as it expands its computing capacity. The yield on the company’s $2.75 billion bond maturing in Oct. 2031 rose to record levels and was trading at 15.766% at the time of writing.

On Wednesday, Piper Sandler lowered its price target on CoreWeave to $124 from $153 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating. The revised target still implies 123% upside. The analyst said that it had reduced its terminal multiples across the group, citing lowered investor sentiment.

Despite the decline, retail sentiment on CRWV stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares are down nearly 30% year-to-date.

NuScale Power Falls On Nuclear Sector Weakness

SMR stock slipped to a 52-week low of $5.23 on Thursday, putting it on track for a fourth week in the red.

The company has struggled with commercial delays and contract uncertainty in 2026, and its pre-revenue status has also spooked investors.

Truist lowered the price target on NuScale Power to $8 from $10 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing third-quarter (Q3) results for nuclear energy companies. The revised target still implies nearly 49% upside.

The analyst noted that while fundamentals across the nuclear fuel cycle have continued to strengthen, supported by favorable pricing trends, growing demand for firm power, and ongoing policy support for domestic fuel supply chains, higher interest rates and weaker sentiment toward long-duration growth assets are still a concern.

Retail sentiment around SMR stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have plunged about 67% year-to-date.

Chipotle Weighed Down By Wall Street Downgrades

CMG stock fell to an annual low of $27.82, setting it up for a second consecutive month of declines.

The company has faced a challenging consumer market, weak quarterly sales, and ongoing margin pressures.

On Wednesday, Deutsche Bank analyst Lauren Silberman lowered Chipotle's price target to $45 from $51 but maintained a ‘Buy’ rating as part of a Q3 earnings preview.

Silberman also noted that Chipotle has rolled out price increases to about 20% of stores over the last nine weeks and put estimates of raised prices at about 3% on average. The analyst said the firm still expects prices to rise in the 2.5%-3% range for Q3.

Meanwhile, TD Cowen downgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’ and slashed its price target to $32 from $44, citing weak October traffic trends and concerns around whether the restaurant chain could deliver stronger sales in the next quarter.

Retail sentiment around the stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. CMG stock is down nearly 25% in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<