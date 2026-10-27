CoreWeave, IREN and NIO fell to 52-week lows on Monday amid a negative outlook for neoclouds and mounting industry pressures for EV companies.

CRWV stock fell to an annual low in regular trading hours after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said SpaceX would not buy any neoclouds because it was ‘pointless.’

IREN stock also plunged to a 52-week low on Musk’s comments but closed up by over 2%.

NIO stock closed 1% lower on Monday as slowing delivery growth, intense price competition in China's EV market, and cautious Wall Street takes have weighed on the company in recent weeks.

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV), IREN Limited (IREN) and NIO Inc. (NIO) plunged to 52-week lows on Monday amid a negative outlook for neoclouds and mounting industry pressures for EV companies.

CRWV stock fell to an annual low in regular trading hours after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said SpaceX would not buy any neoclouds because it was ‘pointless.’ However, the stock recovered to close nearly 2% higher.

IREN stock also plunged to a 52-week low on Musk’s comments but closed up by over 2%.

NIO stock closed 1% lower on Monday as slowing delivery growth, intense price competition in China's EV market, rising chip and battery costs, and cautious Wall Street takes have weighed on the company in recent weeks.

CoreWeave Falls On Musk’s Negative Comments On Neoclouds

CRWV stock fell to a 52-week low of $51.24 on Monday, more than 11% down from its highs, after Musk’s comments on neoclouds triggered a temporary selloff in industry names.

Musk said the sector will see “guppy-level death and consolidation” and that SpaceX has no interest in buying a neocloud company.

Meanwhile, the sector has also faced pressure in recent weeks from growing debt concerns, as companies like CoreWeave have significantly increased borrowing to fund AI expansion.

CoreWeave has about $50 billion in debt as it expands its computing capacity. The yield on the company’s $2.75 billion bond maturing in Oct. 2031 rose to record levels and was trading at 15.84% at the time of writing.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWV stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have plunged more than 30% year-to-date.

IREN Tracks Other Neoclouds To Decline On Industry Concerns

IREN stock fell to a 52-week low of $23.72 on Monday, but closed higher even as the sector has struggled with negative sentiment in recent weeks.

Much like CoreWeave, IREN also dipped following Musk’s cautious comments on neoclouds. The company’s debt levels have also raised concerns.

Recently, Gartner predicted that over 80% of independent neocloud providers could face severe challenges or exit independent operations by 2030 due to massive capital costs.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IREN stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have lost about 40% of their value in 2026.

NIO Falls On Market Challenges

NIO stock fell to a 52-week low of $3.24 on Monday, marking four straight days in the red as market challenges and the company’s disappointing results weighed on sentiment.

The company’s second-quarter revenue missed consensus expectations, and its Q3 revenue and delivery outlook fell short of Wall Street expectations. Moreover, its September and Q3 delivery growth slowed to 25.4% year-over-year, marking a softer pace.

Intense competition in China's electric-vehicle market, combined with rising chip and memory costs, has added to concerns.

JPMorgan lowered the price target on Nio to $3.70 from $4.50 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares on Monday.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NIO stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have lost nearly 37% of their value so far in 2026.

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