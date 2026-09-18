CrowdStrike, Okta, and Iovance Biotherapeutics stocks surged to annual highs amid industry tailwinds and positive Wall Street outlooks.

CRWD stock rose nearly 2% at close on Thursday as the AI safety debate and a Wall Street target upgrade helped it gain momentum.

OKTA stock closed 1% higher as cybersecurity companies gained momentum amid ongoing AI concerns.

IOVA stock gained about 1.5% ahead of its major data updates from its ongoing IOV-LUN-202 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) trial.

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), Okta Inc. (OKTA) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) surged to 52-week highs on Thursday as growing concerns over artificial intelligence safety and rapid development proved to be a tailwind for cybersecurity stocks. At the same time, Iovance’s ongoing trial and Wall Street optimism have pushed it higher.

CRWD stock rose nearly 2% at close on Thursday as the AI safety debate and a Wall Street target upgrade helped it gain momentum.

OKTA stock closed 1% higher as cybersecurity companies gained momentum amid ongoing AI concerns.

IOVA stock gained about 1.5% ahead of its major data updates from its ongoing IOV-LUN-202 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) trial.

CrowdStrike Gains From AI Safety Debate Tailwind

CRWD stock jumped to a 52-week high of $250.32, putting it on track to reverse to green this week following two weeks of declines.

Software stocks have been trading at historically low premiums to the broader market in recent weeks. Still, the AI-safety debate boosted interest in cybersecurity, AI observability, identity management and data governance amid concerns over rapid AI development.

Meanwhile, Bernstein raised CRWD stock’s price target to $132 from $119, citing stronger demand signals and renewed cybersecurity sentiment, according to The Fly. The firm noted that many covered cybersecurity stocks have gained more than 100% in 2026, pushing valuations toward fair value after previously appearing too cheap.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CRWD stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. Shares have gained more than 116% so far in 2026.

Okta Benefits From Rotation Into Cybersecurity Stocks

OKTA stock climbed to an annual high of $192.59 on Thursday, also putting it on track to end the week in green.

Okta is benefiting from renewed interest in cybersecurity as concerns over AI-related risks boost demand for identity management and data security. The company also sits at the intersection of cloud, cybersecurity, and AI.

BTIG recently raised the price target on OKTA to $219 from $187, citing increasingly positive feedback on Okta’s role in securing AI agents. However, Bernstein downgraded the stock to ‘Market Perform’ while lifting its target to $174 from $143, saying improving cybersecurity sentiment and Okta’s strong 2026 performance have pushed the stock closer to fair value after it previously appeared undervalued.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKTA stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have gained more than 127% year-to-date.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Rises On Trial Anticipation, Wall Street Optimism

IOVA stock surged to a 52-week high of $10.98 on Thursday, extending five consecutive sessions of gains as markets look ahead to a key data update from its IOV-LUN-202 trial evaluating Lifileucel, a personalized T-cell immunotherapy developed to treat advanced skin cancer, in previously treated advanced NSCLC in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Barclays raised its price target to $15 from $13, maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares after a physician survey reinforced its positive outlook, particularly around the therapy’s potentially durable responses.

Lifileucel, marketed as Amtagvi for advanced melanoma, could support a potential U.S. lung-cancer launch in the second half of 2027. Iovance is also advancing the therapy in other cancers and developing next-generation cell therapies. At the same time, its roughly $304 million in cash is expected to fund operations into the second half of 2028.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IOVA stock was ‘extremely bullish’ at the time of writing. The company's shares have gained more than 297% in 2026.

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