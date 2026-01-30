The company announced it has assembled a new project management team to accelerate development of its flagship Tanbreez rare earths project in Greenland.

The team has been working with Danish engineering firm NIRAS and advancing final engineering and design work for both near-term and long-lead components.

Critical Metals also announced the renewal of the Wolfsberg lithium mining license for two years.

The project is designed to produce spodumene concentrate for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (CRML) jumped 5% on Friday after the company announced updates on its European operations, including the key Tanbreez project in Greenland.

The company has assembled a new project management team to accelerate development of its flagship Tanbreez rare earths project amid intensifying global competition for critical mineral supply outside China.

The team has been working with Danish engineering firm NIRAS and coordinating with partners across Greenland, the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. The project delivery team is advancing final engineering and design work for both near-term and long-lead components, Critical Metals said.

Why Tanbreez Matters

Tanbreez hosts one of the world’s largest known rare-earth deposits and sits close to North Atlantic shipping routes, giving it strong logistical advantages. Recent drilling confirmed consistent rare-earth grades along with valuable by-products such as gallium, hafnium, cerium, and yttrium.

Rare earth elements are essential for electric vehicles, wind turbines, defense systems, and advanced electronics, with the supply chain currently dominated by China. That strategic importance has pushed Greenland into the geopolitical spotlight and has been one of the factors behind U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to acquire the territory.

Trump has since then softened his stance on Greenland, saying he would not pursue a takeover by force or impose tariffs on countries that opposed him.

Austrian Mine Permit Secured

Separately, Critical Metals said the Austrian government has renewed the Wolfsberg lithium mining license for two years. Wolfsberg is one of Europe’s most advanced hard-rock lithium projects, designed to produce spodumene concentrate for battery and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers.

Amid rising lithium prices, the extended license provides regulatory clarity as the company weighs the start of mining, with a final decision expected by the end of 2026.

“We have recently met with Obeikan (our Saudi hydroxide plant partners) and agreed a framework for a ‘decision to mine’ by the end of 2026 if prices remain robust and financing options are available,” said Tony Sage, Chairman of Critical Metals.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

While retail sentiment on Stocktwits shifted to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, chatter was largely positive.

One user said, given the scale and strategic importance of the minerals, “Success is a foregone conclusion.”

Another user saw positive catalysts on multiple fronts.

The stock has rallied strongly in 2026, surging by more than 110%.

