The company’s MOU with Nokia Solutions and Networks Singapore outlines plans to explore and develop hybrid AI inference systems for real-world applications across the Asia Pacific region.

The pact aims to blend networking, cloud, and automation expertise with energy-efficient AI compute platforms.

The agreement sets up a collaborative framework for creating and testing AI inference systems.

This work will include building reference architectures and validating deployments in industries such as telecommunications and smart infrastructure.

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (BZAI) stock surged over 24% in Tuesday’s premarket after the company inked a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Nokia Solutions and Networks Singapore Pte. (Nokia).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The MOU outlines plans to explore and develop hybrid AI inference systems for real-world applications across the Asia Pacific region.

What The Deal Entails

The pact aims to blend networking, cloud, and automation expertise with energy-efficient AI compute platforms to support demand where latency and reliability are crucial.

The agreement sets up a collaborative framework for creating and testing AI inference systems at both the network edge and in hybrid cloud environments, combining Nokia’s connectivity strengths with Blaize’s inference hardware and software.

This work will include building reference architectures, validating deployments in industries such as telecommunications and smart infrastructure, and conducting customer-facing pilot initiatives.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Blaize stock jumped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory the previous day amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

BZAI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 06:15 a.m. ET on Jan. 27, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

Why It Matters

As businesses and service providers push AI functionality closer to where data is collected and decisions are made, hybrid AI architectures that balance edge inference with centralized GPU compute are gaining traction.

This partnership targets scalable, real-world solutions across sectors such as telecommunications, industrial automation, smart cities, logistics, and more.

"By combining Nokia's leadership in connectivity and automation with the Blaize AI inference platform, we are enabling Real World AI that runs efficiently at the edge while integrating seamlessly with cloud and GPU infrastructure.” -Dinakar Munagala, Co-Founder and CEO, Blaize

BZAI stock has declined by over 66% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<