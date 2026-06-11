Capital continued to flow toward companies with visible execution and growth opportunities.

Applied Materials hit a 52-week high of $534.44 on Wednesday after opening its $500 million Tampines Campus in Singapore.

AmpliTech shares climbed to a five-year high of $8.29 amid optimism about its 5G radio technology.

Oscar Health gained support after Barclays analyst Andrew Mok upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Shares of Applied Materials (AMAT), AmpliTech Group (AMPG), and Oscar Health (OSCR) climbed to new 52-week highs on Wednesday as investors responded to a series of company-specific developments.

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Despite a broader market pause, the three stocks advanced on news of manufacturing expansion, telecommunications validation, and analyst optimism. AmpliTech and Oscar Health stocks gained over 11% and 2% higher, while Applied Materials stock ended the session down 0.4%.

AMAT Expands Manufacturing Footprint

Applied Materials stock reached a 52-week high of $534.44 on Wednesday after it expanded its manufacturing and research operations in Singapore with a $500 million Tampines Campus. The new facility more than doubles the company's cleanroom space and is already producing at scale, helping chipmakers increase output to meet growing demand from AI-related technologies.

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on AMAT to $650 from $575 while maintaining an Overweight rating. The firm cited improved industry conditions and a clearer outlook for future orders, suggesting that semiconductor equipment makers may be at the beginning of a long period of growth.

As one of the largest suppliers of chipmaking equipment, Applied Materials stands to gain from rising capital expenditures across the semiconductor industry, Cantor said.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory.

AMPG Rides Telecom Milestone Momentum

AmpliTech stock notched a five-year high of $8.29 after its successful participation in the O-RAN ALLIANCE Global PlugFest on Tuesday.

The company said its advanced radio technology demonstrated interoperability with equipment used by major telecommunications operators. The achievement is viewed as an important step toward broader commercial adoption of its 5G infrastructure products and strengthens its position within the growing Open RAN ecosystem.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

OSCR Benefits From Analyst Upgrade

Meanwhile, Oscar Health received support from Wall Street as Barclays analyst Andrew Mok upgraded the stock to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Equal Weight’ and increased his price target to $35 from $30.

Mok said Oscar gives investors a direct way to benefit from growth in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance market. Because the company is focused mainly on this segment, it could see greater gains if demand for ACA plans continues to rise.

On Monday, Oscar Health reaffirmed its 2026 revenue forecast of $18.7 billion to $19 billion. CFO R. Scott Blackley said the year has started well, driven by steady membership growth and stronger-than-expected industry conditions.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory.

So far this year, AMAT and OSCR stocks surged 93%, while AMPG stock has jumped over 154%.

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