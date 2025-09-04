The quarterly loss per share and revenue trailed the Fiscal.ai-compiled consensus estimates for a loss of $0.21 per share and revenue of $93.88 million.

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) traded down over 10% in Thursday’s early premarket session as traders reacted to the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company’s quarterly results and leadership transition.

After preannouncing a massive shortfall in mid-August, which sent C3.ai's stock down by 25% in a single session, the Redwood City, California-based company reported a net loss per share of $0.37 and revenue of $70.3 million for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026.

Thomas Siebel, who now retains the role of Executive Chairman, said, “The good news is we have completely restructured the sales and services organization, including new and highly experienced leadership across the board to ensure a return to accelerating growth and increased customer success at C3 AI.”

As communicated in mid-August, Siebel attributed the weak results to the reorganization with new sales and services leadership, which had a disruptive effect, and his health challenges, which kept him away from actively participating in sales meetings.

Looking ahead, the company expects second-quarter revenue of $72 million to $80 million and adjusted loss from operations of $49.5 million to $57.5 million, with the revenue outlook trailing the $99.56-million consensus estimate.

Stephen Ehikian took over as CEO, effective Sept. 1, the company said, adding that he is a “recognized innovator in the enterprise software industry and most recently served as Acting Administrator of the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).”

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward C3.ai stock shifted to ‘bullish’ (59/100) by early Thursday, up from ‘bearish’ the day before. The message volume perked up to ‘extremely high’ levels.

AI sentiment and message volume as of 5:10 a.m. ET, Sept. 4 | source: Stocktwits

The stock, which hasn’t recovered to its preannouncement levels, is down approximately 52% year-to-date.

