The Trump administration on Tuesday asked Congress to claw back more than $9 billion in approved funding to agencies and programmes singled out as excesses by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

The Associated Press (AP) reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, that $8.3 billion of the cuts will be from foreign aid, and $1.1 billion would be taken away from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which partially funds NPR and PBS.

The latest step by the White House comes at a time when fiscal hawks in the Senate are demanding cuts to Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which is expected to raise the federal debt by $2.5 trillion over the next 10 years.

Musk referred to the bill as a “disgusting abomination” on Tuesday and said the proposal will deepen federal deficits and saddle the country with unsustainable debt.

“This rescissions package reflects many of DOGE’s findings and is one of the many legislative tools Republicans are using to restore fiscal sanity,” Johnson said as per the AP report.

Rescission is the formal term for the process under which the president can formally disclose to Congress the appropriated money that the president does not intend to spend. Congress has 45 days to make a decision.

The cuts include grants that Republicans have criticized as too liberal. Trump has passed an executive order to cut federal funding from public media organizations such as NPR after accusing them of bias against him and conservatives.

“Despite this fast track, the Senate Appropriations Committee will carefully review the rescissions package and examine the potential consequences of these rescissions,” Senator Susan Collins, head of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said.

