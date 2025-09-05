Hassett’s comments come after the Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed nonfarm payroll additions during the month stood at 22,000, significantly lower than expected.

White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett on Friday reportedly termed the August jobs report “disappointing,” an hour after the Bureau of Labor Statistics data showed nonfarm payroll additions during the month stood at 22,000, significantly lower than expected.

In an interview with CNBC, Hassett said he expects the BLS to revise the data upwards. Analysts expected payroll additions to stand at 75,000 in August.

