Remarks from central bank officials may provide clues about the Fed's thinking on its next policy moves.

Corporate earnings will take center stage this week, with several high-profile companies across the technology, cybersecurity, entertainment and retail sectors preparing to report quarterly results.

Investors will be looking for clues on AI-related spending and demand, enterprise cybersecurity budgets, consumer behavior and the health of retail spending.

Nvidia’s quarterly results announcement will be under the shadow of the resignation of Jensen Huang as the CEO days ahead of the results.

Wall Street is heading into another eventful week, with a fresh batch of corporate earnings and key Federal Reserve commentary likely to keep investors on their toes as they assess the health of the U.S. economy and the outlook for monetary policy.

With investors weighing the latest signals on economic growth, inflation and interest rates, there will be plenty to watch in the days ahead. Remarks from central bank officials may provide clues about the Fed's thinking on its next policy moves.

NVDA, PANW, DIS, WMT Earnings In Focus

Corporate earnings will take center stage this week, with several high-profile companies across the technology, cybersecurity, entertainment and retail sectors preparing to report quarterly results. Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) and Walmart Inc. (WMT) will be among the key names in focus.

Investors will be looking for clues on AI-related spending and demand, enterprise cybersecurity budgets, consumer behavior and the health of retail spending.

Wall Street expects Nvidia to report earnings per share of $2.47 on revenue of $108.73 billion during the July-September quarter, according to Fiscal.ai data. This also comes days after Jensen Huang stepped down as the company’s CEO amid controversies around his extramarital affairs.

Analysts estimate that Palo Alto Networks could report an EPS of $0.97 on revenue of $3.31 billion during the August-October quarter.

Disney is the major entertainment giant set to report its earnings this week. Analysts expect the company to report an EPS of $1.68 per share on revenue of $25.15 billion.

Other companies set to report their latest quarterly results this week are The Home Depot Inc. (HD), Target Corp. (TGT), Walmart Inc. (WMT), Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR), POET Technologies Inc. (POET), Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT), Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI), Klarna Group PLC (KLAR) and Bullish (BLSH), among others.

Slate Of Fed Speeches Ahead

The Federal Reserve will also be in focus, with a packed slate of appearances from policymakers offering investors several opportunities to assess the central bank's outlook on inflation, economic growth and interest rates.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, Governors Christopher Waller and Michael Barr, and regional Fed presidents Beth Hammack, John Williams and Neel Kashkari are among the officials scheduled to speak.

Markets will be listening closely for any clues on the timing and direction of future interest-rate decisions, particularly as policymakers weigh incoming economic data against persistent inflation concerns.

Investors will also have the minutes from the Fed's October policy meeting to digest on Wednesday, potentially offering further insight into the debate within the central bank.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) edged up by 0.05% in Friday’s after-hours session, while the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) gained 0.11%.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, fell 0.63%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) declined 0.83%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was lower by 0.37%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

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