SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) on Tuesday raised its fiscal 2025 outlook following strong third-quarter (Q3) results with continued member growth, expanding loan originations, and strong fee-based revenue performance.

For 2025, management now expects to add at least 3.5 million new members from the previously stated three million, representing a 34% year-on-year (YoY) increase. The company also raised its adjusted net revenue forecast to approximately $3.54 billion, up from its previous estimate of $3.375 billion.

2025 EPS Outlook

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) is expected to reach around $1.04 billion, from the previous outlook of $960 million. SoFi sees adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to hit $0.37, above the prior estimate of $0.31.

SoFi Technologies’ stock traded over 3% higher in Tuesday’s premarket and was the top trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, and message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels in 24 hours.

Third-Quarter Highlights

SoFi added a record 905,000 new members in Q3, bringing its total to 12.6 million, marking a 35% YoY increase. Product growth mirrored this momentum, with 1.4 million new products added, bringing the total to 18.6 million.

Total fee-based revenue surged 50% YoY to $408.7 million, led by SoFi’s Loan Platform Business (LPB). LPB originated $3.4 billion in loans for third parties during Q3, generating $167.9 million in revenue.

The Q3 revenue of $961.6 million and adjusted EPS of $0.11 both exceeded the analysts’ consensus estimate of $895 million and $0.09, respectively, according to FiscalAI data.

SoFi Technologies’ stock has gained 94% in 2025 and over 168% in the last 12 months.

