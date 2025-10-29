The announcement sparked a massive 330% surge in Cambium’s stock in premarket, with retail investor sentiment on Stocktwits turning ‘extremely bullish.’

The partnership enables enterprise-level control and visibility for Starlink users, featuring tools like multi-WAN support, Adaptive Queue Management, and CIPA-compliant DNS filtering.

Cambium Networks Inc. (CMBM) announced on Wednesday a new integration between its Cambium ONE Network platform and Starlink satellite Internet services.

Following the announcement, Cambium Networks’ stock traded over 330% higher in Wednesday’s premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume improved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘low’ levels in 24 hours.

CMBM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:00 a.m. ET on Oct. 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Enhancing Capabilities for Remote Connectivity

The partnership enhances performance oversight, security, and bandwidth optimization for Starlink’s satellite connections through Cambium’s Network Service Edge (NSE) and the cnMaestro cloud management system.

The collaboration is designed to extend enterprise-level networking to organizations relying on satellite internet, including schools, telecom providers, and distributed businesses operating in remote areas.

By uniting Starlink’s low-earth orbit (LEO) network with Cambium’s management tools, users gain access to improved visibility, control, and network reliability.

Starlink is a satellite constellation using a LEO to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, video calls, and more.

Advanced Features

The integration supports multi-WAN Starlink, enabling bandwidth aggregation and automatic failover for consistent connectivity.

The centralized Starlink monitoring through cnMaestro Cloud allows administrators to view dish alignment, latency, and throughput in real time while remotely managing devices.

Other features include Adaptive Queue Management (AQM) to maintain low latency, and DNS filtering that supports CIPA compliance for educational and public-use networks.

The company’s ONE Network platform makes it easy to manage Cambium’s wired, wireless, and edge systems, so customers can focus on their goals rather than dealing with complex networks.

Cambium Networks’ stock has lost over 3% year-to-date and over 50% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<