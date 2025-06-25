Not every dip is a buying opportunity. Analyst outlines signals that can warn investors of deeper trouble.

Every stock crash has its own story, and spotting red flags early can help investors avoid significant losses. SEBI-registered analyst Rohit Mehta shared seven warning signs that investors must watch out for:

Weak Earnings or Guidance

This includes missed revenue or profit forecasts, fall in margins or escalating costs, and lowered growth projections. For example, a high-growth firm showing flat or declining year-over-year growth is a red flag.

Industry or Macro Headwinds

These consist of sector-wide slowdowns, alterations in policy, taxes, global demand shocks, or risks associated with geopolitics and currency. For instance, pharmaceutical stocks may fall due to regulatory actions or pricing pressures in the US.

Debt or Liquidity Concerns

When companies exhibit a high debt-to-equity ratio, or experience delays in interest payments, face working capital issues, or receive credit rating downgrades, they could indicate debt or liquidity concerns, which signal further troubles.

For example, companies with poor cash flow during interest rate hike cycles often experience steep declines.

Promoter Pledge or Corporate Governance Issues

Issues related to corporate governance, such as pledging of promoter share, insider selling, dubious transactions, or regulatory notices, are critical red flags.

For example, a sudden stock fall following news of a promoter selling stakes highlights this risk.

Technical Breakdown

Any changes in the stock charts, including breaches of key support levels, patterns of lower highs and lower lows, and large volumes on down days, could trigger panic selling.

Valuation Bubble Bursting

This is another cause behind stock crashes, where overhyped stocks with sky-high price-to-earnings (P/E) or price-to-sales ratios (P/S) witness sharp corrections, especially in the cases of small caps or new-age tech stocks after their rapid surge.

FII or DII Selling

Institutional selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) or domestic institutional investors (DIIs) can also indicate a decline in sentiment. For example, FIIs could reduce their exposure to Indian IT stocks after signs of a US slowdown.

Mehta emphasized that not every fall is permanent, but identifying and understanding the rationale could help traders decide if it is a ‘buy on dip’ opportunity or a risky move.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<