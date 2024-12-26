We Asked Retail Where Tesla Stock Will Close Out 2024: More Than Half Think It Will Be Over $450

The real turnaround came post-November, after Donald Trump’s election victory and his decision to tap Elon Musk for a key role in his administration.

We Asked Retail Where Tesla Stock Will Close Out 2024: More Than Half Think It Will Be Over $450
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 7:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 7:21 PM IST

Tesla Inc. has experienced one of the most dramatic turnarounds in 2024, with its stock surging over 86% year-to-date, making it the second-best performer among the ‘Magnificent 7’ after Nvidia. 

Shares of the EV-maker last closed at $462.28, and a recent Stocktwits poll revealed that 67% of retail investors expect Tesla to end the year above $450, while 15% believe it will be in the $420 to $450 range.

Tesla Stocktwits poll 2024.png Tesla poll 2024 as of Dec 26 as of 7 am ET | source: Stocktwits

The EV giant, led by Elon Musk, began the year on shaky ground, grappling with slowing EV demand, falling margins, and high interest rates. 

Consecutive profit misses in the first two quarters, coupled with aggressive price cuts and increased spending on AI projects, kept the stock the poorest performer among tech peers for much of the year.

Momentum shifted in the latter half of 2024, starting with plans to expand its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology to China and Europe. 

While a third-quarter (Q3) deliveries miss and a lukewarm robotaxi event in October kept retail sentiment cautious, Tesla broke two quarters of profit declines with a strong Q3 earnings report, posting adjusted earnings per share above estimates.

The real turnaround came post-November, after Donald Trump’s election victory and his decision to tap Musk for a key role in his administration. 

Analysts began factoring in regulatory tailwinds for Tesla, including eased restrictions on self-driving technologies and potential tariffs to shield against Chinese rivals.

Since then, Tesla has gained over 83%, reaching an all-time high of $488.50 on Dec. 18. 

Tesla stock chart 2024.png Tesla stock chart 2024 as of Dec. 26

Retail interest in Tesla has also exploded, with the stock retaining its crown as the most-watched symbol on Stocktwits, gaining nearly 7% more watchers and seeing a 1,140% jump in message volume over the past year.

Tesla currently trades at a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 126.7 and a forward multiple of 148.2, significantly higher than its peers, according to Koyfin data. 

Analyst price targets range from $528 to $120, with the stock trading 38% above the average target.

As 2024 draws to a close, Tesla continues to ride a wave of optimism driven by retail exuberance, improved earnings, and the prospect of favorable policies under the incoming Trump administration.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Live Nation Stock Rises Despite Mixed Q3 As CEO Touts 'Even Bigger 2025:' Retail Stays Cautious

Live Nation Stock Rises Despite Mixed Q3 As CEO Touts 'Even Bigger 2025:' Retail Stays Cautious

Uber Stock In Spotlight After Taiwan Blocks Bid To Acquire Foodpanda: Retail’s Stirred But Not Shaken

Uber Stock In Spotlight After Taiwan Blocks Bid To Acquire Foodpanda: Retail’s Stirred But Not Shaken

Toyota Stock Catches Retail's Eye After Report Of Auto Giant's Aim To Double Equity Returns

Toyota Stock Catches Retail's Eye After Report Of Auto Giant's Aim To Double Equity Returns

Volato Group Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Resolution Of NYSE American Non-Compliance: Retail Sentiment Edges Higher

Volato Group Stock Rallies Pre-Market After Resolution Of NYSE American Non-Compliance: Retail Sentiment Edges Higher

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

SEALSQ Stock Rallies To Over One-Year Highs On Quantum-Resistant Bitcoin Tech Promise: Retail Awaits SpaceX Launch

Recent Stories

Grooms father rents plane to drop millions of rupees at brides house in Pakistan, video goes viral dmn

Groom's father rents plane to drop millions of rupees at bride’s house in Pakistan, video goes viral (WATCH)

Live Nation Stock Rises Despite Mixed Q3 As CEO Touts 'Even Bigger 2025:' Retail Stays Cautious

Live Nation Stock Rises Despite Mixed Q3 As CEO Touts 'Even Bigger 2025:' Retail Stays Cautious

Govt planning to send human into deep sea in early 2026: Union Minister Jitendra Singh shk

Govt planning to send human into deep sea in early 2026: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Reliance Jio rolls out new Rs 601 unlimited 5g gift voucher check eligibility benefits how to gift and more gcw

Reliance Jio rolls out new Rs 601 UNLIMITED 5G gift voucher | Check benefits, how to gift and more

Honda City to Kia Sonet: Top 5 affordable cars with ADAS features in India gcw

Honda City to Kia Sonet: Top 5 affordable cars with ADAS features in India

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon