A Stocktwits poll, which collected responses from over 7,000 platform users, showed that 31% of the respondents opted to buy the stock following the announcement.

Nebius Group, Inc. (NBIS) shares surged over 42% on Tuesday’s afternoon session, after it reached a multi-year deal to supply AI data capacity to Microsoft Corp. (MSFT).

On Stocktwits, Nebius stock was among the top trending tickers on Tuesday, with the sentiment jumping to ‘extremely bullish’ (78/100) from ‘bearish’ a day ago. The message volume also improved to ‘extremely high’ from ‘extremely low’ levels in 24 hours.

NBIS’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:15 p.m. ET on Sep. 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 5,766% explosion in user message count as of Tuesday morning. A Stocktwits poll, which collected responses from over 7,000 platform users, showed that 31% of the respondents opted to buy the stock following the announcement. However, 17% have decided to trim their holdings, while 16% have chosen to hold their positions. Thirty-six percent of the respondents have opted to watch from the sidelines.

A participant stated that they would like to observe, assess, and evaluate float, volume, and catalyst durability before deployment.

Another bullish participant said they are buying the stock.

To support the rollout of the AI deal, Nebius plans to fund associated capital expenditures using both revenue from the contract and debt financing backed by the agreement.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under this arrangement, Nebius will roll out its GPU services in stages during 2025 and 2026. If all planned deployments succeed, the contract will be worth approximately $17.4 billion through 2031. Microsoft may further expand its usage, potentially increasing the contract value to around $19.4 billion.

Nebius' stock has gained 232% in 2025 and 30% in the last 12 months.

