Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Waymo robotaxis are reportedly coming to New York City after the company received a permit from the local transportation department to test its autonomous vehicles in the region.

A limited number of Waymo’s robotaxis will operate under the city’s autonomous vehicle safety rules in parts of Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

“These requirements will help ensure that the development of this technology is focused, first and foremost, on the safety of everyone who shares our busy city streets,” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said, according to the report.

Mayor Eric Adams said his administration would always prioritize street safety, while allowing Waymo to test its robotaxis in parts of the city. “New York City is proud to welcome Waymo to test this new technology in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as we know this testing is only the first step in moving our city further into the 21st century,” he said, according to the report.

Waymo’s robotaxi service is currently available in Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The company said it is looking to expand its services to more than 10 cities across the country this year, including Las Vegas and San Diego. In an update on its website, Waymo said its robotaxis are coming soon to Miami and Washington, D.C.

