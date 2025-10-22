Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) has reportedly rejected three takeout offers from Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY), with the most recent offer coming in at just under $24 a share.

According to a report by CNBC citing sources familiar with the matter, Paramount’s latest offer comprised 80% cash. Warner Bros Discovery’s shares were up over 2% in Wednesday's opening trade, while Paramount Skydance’s shares were down around 0.1% at the time of writing.

