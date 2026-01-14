Investors have pushed WMT stock to another record high on AI-driven optimism.

Walmart stock has gained nearly 20% in the last three months.

After an AI shopping partnership with ChatGPT, Walmart announced a similar integration with Google’s Gemini earlier this week.

Stocktwits sentiment for WMT has moved up to ‘extremely bullish.’

Walmart, Inc. is poised to see sales acceleration on the back of its AI shopping partnerships with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, Goldman Sachs said in an investor note, following the management’s comments at a conference on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Walmart plans to push AI tools and features to its customers in a big way this year, which could deliver material gains given the company’s massive scale, according to the investment research firm, which reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on the WMT stock.

AI Partnerships

In October, Walmart and OpenAI announced a partnership to let shoppers browse and buy Walmart products directly inside ChatGPT using a built-in Instant Checkout feature. The integration, which also spans Sam’s Club products, was hailed as a major move by America’s largest retail chain in AI-assisted shopping.

Earlier this month, the retailer announced a similar shopping integration with Google’s AI assistant Gemini. Although there are concerns that AI bots could divert traffic from Walmart’s sites, investors are largely positive about the integrations.

Stock Move & Retail View

Walmart shares have climbed nearly 20% over the past three months, with sharp gains over the past four sessions pushing the stock to yet another record high. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment shifted to ‘extremely bullish’ as of early Wednesday, from ‘bullish’ the prior day.

The stock is also set to join the Nasdaq 100 Index next week, replacing drugmaker AstraZeneca.

Walmart’s 2026 AI Plan

Speaking at the ICR Conference, Walmart’s executive vice president for AI acceleration, product, and design, Daniel Danker, said the company is now focusing on agentic AI, which involves customer features evolving from recommendations to taking actions on behalf of customers.

He hinted that Walmart might launch auto-ordering – customers could set AI to automatically order essentials periodically. “We’re not quite there yet, but we’re moving fast. So I think it’s coming,” he said, according to a transcript of the presentation on Koyfin.

Regarding the ChatGPT and Gemini partnerships, Danker clarified that they are demand expanders, not traffic stealers. “We’re actually not receiving just orders, we’re actually receiving customers who are in the midst of placing an order,” he said, meaning that Walmart is getting access to consumer shopping journeys that begin outside of Walmart’s e-commerce sites.

Moreover, the Gemini integration allows users to build a basket in ChatGPT, which is then mirrored in Walmart. That significantly improves customer convenience, Danker said.

Walmart is scheduled to report fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter results on Feb. 19. The retailer’s revenue is expected to increase 5.3% to $188.4 billion, and adjusted earnings by 10% to $0.72 per share, according to analyst estimates from Koyfin.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.