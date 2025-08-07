According to Bloomberg, Trump and his team of advisers are impressed with the Federal Reserve Governor’s willingness to implement policy based on forecasting, rather than current data.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is apparently the frontrunner in President Donald Trump’s hunt for the next candidate to replace Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Trump and his team of advisers are reportedly impressed with Waller’s willingness to implement policy based on forecasting, rather than current data, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

They also said that his in-depth knowledge about how the Federal systems work is also a plus point. The report added that while Waller has already met with Trump’s team for the potential job, he is yet to meet the President.

