Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Friday outlined 2026 expectations, suggesting a sharp increase in customer additions and solid earnings growth as the telecommunications company builds on momentum from a strong finish to 2025.

The company provided a 2026 outlook following its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year 2025 earnings.

Customer Growth

Verizon sees retail postpaid phone net additions in 2026 to be between 750,000 and 1 million, roughly two to three times the level reported in 2025, marking a sign of renewed traction.

The company also expects broadband and mobility service revenue to rise by about 2% to 3%, to near $93 billion, even as traditional wireless service revenue growth remains flat.

Following the update, Verizon stock traded over 4% higher in Friday’s premarket.

