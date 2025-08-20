Technicals suggest a breakout above ₹7 could unlock targets up to ₹16.75.

Vodafone Idea shares rose 3% on Wednesday, tracking the gains in telecom peers. This came after Bharti Airtel followed suit after Reliance Jio and scrapped its entry-level plans.

SEBI-registered analyst Stocklution said Reliance Jio’s latest tariff hike is not just a price change but a deliberate power play to drag the entire industry’s ARPU higher. Jio’s ARPU improved from ₹130 in 2018 to ₹182 in 2025, Airtel’s rose from ₹105 to ₹208, and Vodafone Idea’s from ₹89 to ₹145.

The Debt Overhang

Vodafone Idea shares have been in a downtrend, losing over 10% in the last month as concerns over its debt weighed on investor sentiment. The telecom operator is exploring non-bank avenues for its capital expenditure plans, as negotiations with lenders remain stalled due to uncertainty over adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. They have also urged the government to resolve the AGR matter before the March 2026 deadline.

Brokerages remain concerned about the road ahead and have revised their target prices lower.

What Should Investors Do?

SEBI-registered analyst Krishna Pathak sees a short-term breakout play forming in Vodafone Idea, with an accumulation zone between ₹4.30– ₹4.75, where past buying interest was visible. He has set potential upside targets of ₹9.90, ₹13.45, and ₹16.75.

Pathak said that its nine-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at ₹6.50 is currently acting as a support. He noted that the stock is trading in a range, facing resistance near ₹7 and finding strong support around ₹3.

He believes that a breakout above ₹7 could lead to targets of ₹9.90–₹16.75, but a breakdown below ₹3 may trigger a deeper fall.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment turned ‘bearish’ a day ago amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Vodafone Idea sentiment and message volume on Aug 20 as of 3:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Vodafone Idea shares have declined 14% so far this year.

