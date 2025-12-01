The new patent is part of VisionWave’s Apollo patent family, which focuses on real-time RF-based movement detection, imaging, and AI-driven analysis.

Shares of VisionWave Holdings (VWAV) gained nearly 10% on Tuesday after its unit, VisionWave Technologies, was granted a new patent covering systems and methods for real-time movement, position detection, and imaging.

The new patent is part of VisionWave’s Apollo patent family, which focuses on real-time radio-frequency (RF)-based movement detection, imaging, and AI-driven analysis. The company maintains a patent portfolio spanning secure communications, mobile data management, computer vision, and AI-powered facial and body recognition.

VisionWave said the patent will increase leverage for future licensing, partnerships, and commercialization. Its portfolio supports applications across defense, autonomy, advanced sensing, and security markets.

VisionWave’s Solar Drone Acquisition

The patent milestone follows VisionWave’s $21.6 million acquisition of Solar Drone, an AI-powered autonomous aerial platform provider, earlier this month. The acquisition opens the door to expansion in defense and security markets, according to the company.

VisionWave said its RF-imaging and AI technologies could be integrated into Solar Drone’s systems to support autonomous missions, including perimeter monitoring in low-GPS environments.

“From a technology standpoint, this patent validates core architectural elements of our multi-planar RF imaging and AI-driven detection framework. It protects foundational methods that enable real-time sensing, tracking, and imaging across complex environments, which are central to our roadmap in defense, autonomy, and advanced sensing applications,” said Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave Technologies.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. VWAV was among the top trending tickers on the platform.

One user highlighted the stock’s strong growth potential based on recent developments.

Another user expects the stock to climb to $20 once the volumes increase.

Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has declined by over 13%.

